Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 14 February 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2024 | 05:58 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 282.60 276.
51
GBP 356.15 348.37
EUR 302.76 296.77
JPY 1.8775 1.8368
SAR 75.36 73.73
AED 76.95 75.27
APP/ms
Recent Stories
Fazl rejects general elections’ results, invites Nawaz to sit in opposition
Anti-dengue measures reviewed
SECP continues crack down against illegal personal loan apps
Education Committee acknowledges support of members, officials
PTA escalates efforts to combat illegal SIM activation
Ensuring the children's rights is imperative: Khalid Iqbal
Information Commission summons AIG regarding promotion cases
2nd polio drive of 2024 to start on Feb 26: DC
Commissioner orders to prepare a comprehensive plan for Ramzan Package
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali inaugurates IT lab at AUST
NATO showcases spending hikes in riposte to Trump
Rehabilitated Bengal Tiger finds new sanctuary at South Africa
More Stories From Business
-
SECP continues crack down against illegal personal loan apps9 minutes ago
-
High tax on cigarettes results in lower consumption: Study46 minutes ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 926 more points56 minutes ago
-
SCCI organises training seminar on SMEs1 hour ago
-
UAF's Confucius Institute organises Spring Festival on Chinese New Year2 hours ago
-
FPCCI, KhCCI join hands to enhance trade with Afghanistan2 hours ago
-
Automobile sale rises 29.57% in January 20242 hours ago
-
Rupee remains flat against dollar38 minutes ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs.3,500 to Rs.210,800 per tola2 hours ago
-
Steel woes push Thyssenkrupp into quarterly loss3 hours ago
-
UK inflation holds at 4.0 percent in January: data20 minutes ago
-
UK inflation holds at 4.0 percent in January: data17 minutes ago