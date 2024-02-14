Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 14 February 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2024 | 05:58 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.60 276.

51

GBP 356.15 348.37

EUR 302.76 296.77

JPY 1.8775 1.8368

SAR 75.36 73.73

AED 76.95 75.27

APP/ms

