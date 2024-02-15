Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 15 February 2024

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2024 | 05:58 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.60 276.

51

GBP 355.15 347.40

EUR 303.11 297.11

JPY 1.8805 1.8399

SAR 75.35 73.73

AED 76.95 75.27

