Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 16 February 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2024 | 05:58 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 282.65 276.
56
GBP 355.62 347.85
EUR 304.14 298.13
JPY 1.8802 1.8397
SAR 75.37 73.74
AED 76.97 75.29
