Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2024 | 07:14 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 19 February 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.60 276.

51

GBP 356.52 348.81

EUR 304.62 298.60

JPY 1.8847 1.8439

SAR 75.37 73.73

AED 76.95 75.27

