Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 19 February 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2024 | 07:14 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 282.60 276.
51
GBP 356.52 348.81
EUR 304.62 298.60
JPY 1.8847 1.8439
SAR 75.37 73.73
AED 76.95 75.27
