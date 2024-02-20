Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 20 February 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 276.54 270.

57

GBP 348.05 340.44

EUR 397.75 291.86

JPY 1.8395 1.7997

SAR 73.74 72.14

AED 75.30 73.66

