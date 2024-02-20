Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 20 February 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 05:35 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 276.54 270.
57
GBP 348.05 340.44
EUR 397.75 291.86
JPY 1.8395 1.7997
SAR 73.74 72.14
AED 75.30 73.66
APP/as/
Recent Stories
PSL 2024 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Punjab University (PU) organizes workshop on AI's ethical use
Caretaker Minister inaugurates child protection unit at Kohat
OGDCL accede to pay Rs 12.6 billion royalty to Balochistan government
Delegation of 39th MCMC calls on Commissioner
Hafeez reveals strategy behind breaking Babar-Rizwan opening partnership
PSX gains 4.49 points
Food Authority seizes hundreds of liters of substandard juice, imposes fines
Arrangements for Cholistan Rally reviewed
Farhadov vows to foster Azerbaijan-Pakistan trade relations
Senators express concerns over alleged rigging in Feb 8 polls
PMDC, American firm sign agreement to increase value of Himalayan Pink Salt
More Stories From Business
-
OGDCL accede to pay Rs 12.6 billion royalty to Balochistan government10 minutes ago
-
PSX gains 4.49 points13 minutes ago
-
Expert hopes rise in Pakistan's fish export after recent amendments in Inspection Rules 199824 minutes ago
-
Farhadov vows to foster Azerbaijan-Pakistan trade relations21 minutes ago
-
PMDC, American firm sign agreement to increase value of Himalayan Pink Salt52 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 150 per tola to Rs 214,45054 minutes ago
-
Tractor assembling grew by 67.21% in first of FY 2023-242 hours ago
-
Delegation of Management Course Officers Visits SCCI2 hours ago
-
China central bank cuts benchmark lending rate to boost economy17 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 21 paisa against dollar17 minutes ago
-
China's Xiaomi opens new factory in Beijing4 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago