Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 21 February 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 282.75 276.
66
GBP 357.27 349.51
EUR 305.86 299.81
JPY 1.8866 1.8458
SAR 75.40 73.77
AED 76.98 75.32
