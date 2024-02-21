Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 21 February 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.75 276.

66

GBP 357.27 349.51

EUR 305.86 299.81

JPY 1.8866 1.8458

SAR 75.40 73.77

AED 76.98 75.32

APP/as/