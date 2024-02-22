Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 22 February 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.75 276.

66

GBP 357.37 349.57

EUR 306.08 300.03

JPY 1.8797 1.8390

SAR 75.49 73.76

AED 76.99 75.31

