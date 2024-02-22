Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 22 February 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2024 | 05:34 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 282.75 276.
66
GBP 357.37 349.57
EUR 306.08 300.03
JPY 1.8797 1.8390
SAR 75.49 73.76
AED 76.99 75.31
