Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 23 February 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2024 | 05:39 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 282.60 276.
51
GBP 357.80 349.99
EUR 305.91 399.86
JPY 1.8777 1.8372
SAR 75.35 73.73
AED 76.95 75.27
