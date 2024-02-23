Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 23 February 2024

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2024 | 05:39 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.60 276.

51

GBP 357.80 349.99

EUR 305.91 399.86

JPY 1.8777 1.8372

SAR 75.35 73.73

AED 76.95 75.27

APP/mzr/

