Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 26 February 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2024 | 07:05 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.60 276.

51

GBP 357.81 349.99

EUR 305.77 399.65

JPY 1.8781 1.8376

SAR 75.35 73.72

AED 76.94 75.28

