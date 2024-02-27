Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 27 February 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.50 276.

41

GBP 358.19 350.45

EUR 306.59 300.53

JPY 1.8775 1.8369

SAR 75.32 73.70

AED 76.92 75.25

APP/as/

