Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 27 February 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2024 | 06:50 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 282.50 276.
41
GBP 358.19 350.45
EUR 306.59 300.53
JPY 1.8775 1.8369
SAR 75.32 73.70
AED 76.92 75.25
