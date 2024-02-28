Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 28 February 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2024 | 08:05 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 282.55 276.
46
GBP 357.98 350.15
EUR 306.09 300.04
JPY 1.8774 1.8368
SAR 75.34 73.71
AED 76.93 75.26
