Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 28 February 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2024 | 08:05 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.55 276.

46

GBP 357.98 350.15

EUR 306.09 300.04

JPY 1.8774 1.8368

SAR 75.34 73.71

AED 76.93 75.26

More Stories From Business