Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 29 February 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.40 276.

31

GBP 357.77 349.96

EUR 306.04 299.98

JPY 1.8850 1.8442

SAR 75.30 73.66

AED 76.89 75.23

