Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 01 March 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2024 | 06:05 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.40 276.

31

GBP 356.81 349.06

EUR 305.46 299.41

JPY 1.8784 1.8379

SAR 75.30 73.67

AED 76.89 75.23

APP/mzr/

