Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 04 March 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.40 276.

31

GBP 357.73 349.92

EUR 306.24 300.19

JPY 1.8806 1.8401

SAR 75.30 73.67

AED 76.89 75.23

APP/as/