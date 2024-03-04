Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 04 March 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2024 | 10:04 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 282.40 276.
31
GBP 357.73 349.92
EUR 306.24 300.19
JPY 1.8806 1.8401
SAR 75.30 73.67
AED 76.89 75.23
APP/as/
Recent Stories
WAPDA chief for expediting work on Diamer Basha, Dasu projects
ECP rejects SIC's request for reserved seats allocation
President Erdogan felicitates PM Shehbaz on his election
Malaysian PM congratulates PM Shehbaz on assuming office
Stock markets waver, oil prices edge up
DC Kohat chairs Ramazan food price meeting
Maryam Nawaz to launch 'Never Again' application on March 8
CM announces ‘Sarkein Bahal, Punjab Khushhal’ programme
USC to launch Rs 7.5 b PM’s Ramazan Relief Package on Tuesday
Balochistan CM meets Dr. Malik Baloch
BSEK extends date to submit class 10 exam forms till March 15
All-out efforts to be made to provide relief to people: Commissioner
More Stories From Business
-
Stock markets waver, oil prices edge up23 minutes ago
-
USC to launch Rs 7.5 b PM’s Ramazan Relief Package on Tuesday1 hour ago
-
FBR disburses Rs 65 bln refunds to exporters2 hours ago
-
PARC organises workshop on promoting climate smart agriculture16 minutes ago
-
SBP International Banking Course participants from 11 countries visit LCCI16 minutes ago
-
Asian stocks rise on US gains ahead of key China policy meeting3 hours ago
-
56% of Austrians want influx of refugees cut to zero: Survey4 hours ago
-
Asian stocks rise on US gains ahead of key China policy meeting4 hours ago
-
Apple hit with 1.8-bn-euro EU fine for music streaming restrictions4 hours ago
-
Tokyo stock market hits high; oil prices dip4 hours ago
-
Singapore to lift retirement age to 643 hours ago
-
Thailand's employment growth up in Q43 hours ago