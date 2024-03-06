Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 06 March 2024
Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2024 | 06:07 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 282.55 276.
46
GBP 358.85 351.07
EUR 306.62 300.56
JPY 1.8841 1.8434
SAR 75.34 73.71
AED 76.94 75.26
