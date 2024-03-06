Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 06 March 2024

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2024 | 06:07 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.55 276.

46

GBP 358.85 351.07

EUR 306.62 300.56

JPY 1.8841 1.8434

SAR 75.34 73.71

AED 76.94 75.26

