Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 08 March 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP),

here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.

55 276.46

GBP 361.89 354.06

EUR 309.31 303.19

JPY 1.9116 1.8702

SAR 75.34 73.71

AED 76.93 75.27

APP/mzr/

