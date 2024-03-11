Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 11 March 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2024 | 06:21 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 282.30 276.
21
GBP 362.75 354.91
EUR 308.84 302.72
JPY 1.9212 1.8797
SAR 75.27 73.64
AED 76.86 75.20
