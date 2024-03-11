Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 11 March 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.30 276.

21

GBP 362.75 354.91

EUR 308.84 302.72

JPY 1.9212 1.8797

SAR 75.27 73.64

AED 76.86 75.20

