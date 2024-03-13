Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 13 March 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2024 | 05:26 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 282.30 276.
21
GBP 361.15 353.34
EUR 308.48 302.36
JPY 1.9152 1.8738
SAR 75.27 73.64
AED 76.86 75.20
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Ex MPA hails Rs 12b package for poor through USC
Violent protest: ATC sends MPA to jail on judicial remand
Law minister chairs meeting of anti-corruption task force
Mainly cold and dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD
LESCO detects 63,066 power pilferers in 181 days
LCCI urges FBR to review amendment to Sales Tax Rules of 2006
CM orders to revamp TEVTA on modern lines
Punjab culture day to be observed with simplicity on Mar 14
RCH registered as filter clinic for Hepatitis patients
Multan Sultan's Iftikhar Ahmed penalized for breach of PSL code of conduct
Injured ASI of Larkana died in Karachi hospital.
Russia rules out Paris Olympic Games boycott
More Stories From Business
-
LCCI urges FBR to review amendment to Sales Tax Rules of 200634 minutes ago
-
Excise dept serves warning notices on 17,000 commercial tax defaulters34 minutes ago
-
Adidas reports 2023 loss on Kanye fallout41 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation drive in full-swing in all KP economic zones2 hours ago
-
PCJCCI organises tour to Walled City for Chinese delegation2 hours ago
-
German stocks, bitcoin hit record highs2 hours ago
-
Digital financial services experience significant growth in Q2-FY24: SBP2 hours ago
-
Jam Kamal Khan leads trade initiative to address economic challenges3 hours ago
-
SECP holds meeting with insurance 'Companies on Digitization'4 hours ago
-
Documentation of economy, digitization top Govt priorities: Finance Minister5 hours ago
-
Tokyo shares open higher after US gains3 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 29 paisa against dollar3 hours ago