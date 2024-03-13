Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 13 March 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2024 | 05:26 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 13 March 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.30 276.

21

GBP 361.15 353.34

EUR 308.48 302.36

JPY 1.9152 1.8738

SAR 75.27 73.64

AED 76.86 75.20

APP/as/

