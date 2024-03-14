Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 14 March 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 07:04 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 282.04 276.
96
GBP 360.76 352.93
EUR 308.61 302.50
JPY 1.9076 1.8664
SAR 75.21 73.57
AED 76.79 75.13
APP/mzr/
