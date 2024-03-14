Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 14 March 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 07:04 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 14 March 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.04 276.

96

GBP 360.76 352.93

EUR 308.61 302.50

JPY 1.9076 1.8664

SAR 75.21 73.57

AED 76.79 75.13

APP/mzr/

