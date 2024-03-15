Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 15 March 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2024 | 05:53 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 282.24 276.
16
GBP 359.52 351.74
EUR 307.02 300.94
JPY 1.9025 1.8614
SAR 75.26 73.63
AED 76.85 75.19
