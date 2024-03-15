Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 15 March 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2024 | 05:53 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 15 March 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.24 276.

16

GBP 359.52 351.74

EUR 307.02 300.94

JPY 1.9025 1.8614

SAR 75.26 73.63

AED 76.85 75.19

