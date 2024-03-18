Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 18 March 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2024 | 06:57 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.99 275.

91

GBP 359.09 351.31

EUR 307.03 300.95

JPY 1.8918 1.8509

SAR 75.19 73.57

AED 76.79 75.11

