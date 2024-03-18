Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 18 March 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2024 | 06:57 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.99 275.
91
GBP 359.09 351.31
EUR 307.03 300.95
JPY 1.8918 1.8509
SAR 75.19 73.57
AED 76.79 75.11
APP/as/
