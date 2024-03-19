Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 19 March 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2024 | 06:36 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 19 March 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.89 275.

81

GBP 358.58 350.82

EUR 306.47 300.39

JPY 1.8828 1.8420

SAR 75.17 73.54

AED 76.76 75.08

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Preparations gear up for Pakistan Day March 23 cel ..

Preparations gear up for Pakistan Day March 23 celebrations

13 minutes ago
 60 kids die of Pneumonia in Children Complex since ..

60 kids die of Pneumonia in Children Complex since Jan

13 minutes ago
 President HCCI visits Quaid-e-Azam Rangers school

President HCCI visits Quaid-e-Azam Rangers school

13 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif’s sons acquitted in three NAB refer ..

Nawaz Sharif’s sons acquitted in three NAB references

1 hour ago
 Expert call for taxing tobacco to help channelize ..

Expert call for taxing tobacco to help channelize public health initiatives

1 hour ago
 Vietnam, Pakistan can use each others strength: En ..

Vietnam, Pakistan can use each others strength: Envoy

8 minutes ago
PSX stays bullish, gains 612 points

PSX stays bullish, gains 612 points

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan to host T20 Blind Cricket World Cup

Pakistan to host T20 Blind Cricket World Cup

8 minutes ago
 Rupee remains flat against dollar

Rupee remains flat against dollar

8 minutes ago
 Karachi Kings' Irfan Niazi gets dual honors in PSL ..

Karachi Kings' Irfan Niazi gets dual honors in PSL 9

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal tie ..

Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President

3 hours ago
 Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmir ..

Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business