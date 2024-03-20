Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 20 March 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.89 275.

81

GBP 358.60 350.86

EUR 306.40 300.32

JPY 1.8633 1.8230

SAR 75.17 73.54

AED 76.77 75.09

