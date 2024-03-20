Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 20 March 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2024 | 05:54 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.89 275.
81
GBP 358.60 350.86
EUR 306.40 300.32
JPY 1.8633 1.8230
SAR 75.17 73.54
AED 76.77 75.09
