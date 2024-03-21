Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 21 March 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP),

here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.64 275.

57

GBP 360.39 352.60

EUR 307.95 301.85

JPY 1.8712 1.8308

SAR 75.10 73.48

AED 76.70 75.02

