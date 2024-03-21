Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 21 March 2024

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 07:21 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 21 March 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP),

here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.64 275.

57

GBP 360.39 352.60

EUR 307.95 301.85

JPY 1.8712 1.8308

SAR 75.10 73.48

AED 76.70 75.02

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

SC issues written order regarding permission to ca ..

SC issues written order regarding permission to candidate for election

4 minutes ago
 IRD releases groundbreaking results of end TB prog ..

IRD releases groundbreaking results of end TB programme

4 minutes ago
 WASA disconnects 391 connections of defaulters

WASA disconnects 391 connections of defaulters

4 minutes ago
 Turkey's central bank hikes interest rate to 50%

Turkey's central bank hikes interest rate to 50%

8 minutes ago
 Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons

Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons

4 minutes ago
 DC inaugurates Gorakhpur Nursery set up by PHA on ..

DC inaugurates Gorakhpur Nursery set up by PHA on 1000 kanals

18 minutes ago
KP Govt to launch work place-based technical train ..

KP Govt to launch work place-based technical training project: SACM

18 minutes ago
 Mass Iftar parties strengthen bond of brotherhood, ..

Mass Iftar parties strengthen bond of brotherhood, mutual coexistence

18 minutes ago
 KP Govt initiates work-based training scheme for t ..

KP Govt initiates work-based training scheme for technical education

18 minutes ago
 India's recent acts, remarks over China's Zangnan ..

India's recent acts, remarks over China's Zangnan 'serve election purpose': Chin ..

20 minutes ago
 296 Head Constables of Hyderabad range promoted as ..

296 Head Constables of Hyderabad range promoted as ASI

20 minutes ago
 Samson’s inaugurates tree plantation drive on In ..

Samson’s inaugurates tree plantation drive on Int'l Forest Day

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business