Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 22 March 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.64 275.

57

GBP 356.06 348.34

EUR 305.25 299.20

JPY 1.8583 1.8181

SAR 75.10 73.48

AED 76.70 75.02

