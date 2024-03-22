Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 22 March 2024
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.64 275.
57
GBP 356.06 348.34
EUR 305.25 299.20
JPY 1.8583 1.8181
SAR 75.10 73.48
AED 76.70 75.02
