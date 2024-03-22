Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 22 March 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2024 | 07:34 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 22 March 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.64 275.

57

GBP 356.06 348.34

EUR 305.25 299.20

JPY 1.8583 1.8181

SAR 75.10 73.48

AED 76.70 75.02

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

04 die, 2 injure in collision bikes in DI Khan

04 die, 2 injure in collision bikes in DI Khan

5 minutes ago
 Married woman commits suicide by hanging herself

Married woman commits suicide by hanging herself

5 minutes ago
 Russia's central bank holds rates amid stubborn in ..

Russia's central bank holds rates amid stubborn inflation

6 minutes ago
 Over 155,000 copies of Holy Quran provided at Prop ..

Over 155,000 copies of Holy Quran provided at Prophet's Mosque

11 minutes ago
 A turning point in Pakistan Movement towards indep ..

A turning point in Pakistan Movement towards independence

11 minutes ago
 Iconic music composer Nisar Bazmi remembered on de ..

Iconic music composer Nisar Bazmi remembered on death anniversary

12 minutes ago
Khawaja Salman emphasizes peaceful atmosphere

Khawaja Salman emphasizes peaceful atmosphere

15 minutes ago
 Malaysia rejects chance to host 2026 Commonwealth ..

Malaysia rejects chance to host 2026 Commonwealth Games over costs

15 minutes ago
 Food Minister Punjab Bilal Yasin visits food point ..

Food Minister Punjab Bilal Yasin visits food points

15 minutes ago
 Speaker KP assembly violating constitution by not ..

Speaker KP assembly violating constitution by not summoning session: Kundi

15 minutes ago
 Simon Harris set to be Ireland's youngest PM

Simon Harris set to be Ireland's youngest PM

15 minutes ago
 CM Sindh to further strengthen coordination with f ..

CM Sindh to further strengthen coordination with fed govt to implement projects

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business