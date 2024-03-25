Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 24 March 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2024 | 05:55 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.39 275.
32
GBP 354.77 347.09
EUR 304.30 298.28
JPY 1.8608 1.8206
SAR 75.03 73.41
AED 76.63 75.96
APP/as/
