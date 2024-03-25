Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 24 March 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2024 | 05:55 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.39 275.

32

GBP 354.77 347.09

EUR 304.30 298.28

JPY 1.8608 1.8206

SAR 75.03 73.41

AED 76.63 75.96

APP/as/

