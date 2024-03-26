Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 20 March 2024

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2024 | 05:49 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.39 275.

32

GBP 355.63 347.94

EUR 304.95 298.91

JPY 1.8585 1.8183

SAR 75.03 73.41

AED 76.63 74.97

