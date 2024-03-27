Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 27 March 2024

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2024 | 06:49 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 27 March 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.29 275.

22

GBP 354.95 347.25

EUR 304.61 298.58

JPY 1.8543 1.8142

SAR 75.00 73.38

AED 76.60 74.95

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Multan Sultan & NEOC decide to fight jointly to wi ..

Multan Sultan & NEOC decide to fight jointly to wipe out polio

2 minutes ago
 Cheques distributed to promote small and medium en ..

Cheques distributed to promote small and medium enterprises in agriculture and l ..

2 minutes ago
 SAFWCO disburses Rs. 0.5 Million Matching Grants t ..

SAFWCO disburses Rs. 0.5 Million Matching Grants to 8 SMEs in Hyderabad under GR ..

2 minutes ago
 ICC delegation inspects venues, facilities for Cha ..

ICC delegation inspects venues, facilities for Champions Trophy 2025

1 hour ago
 KU extends submission of B.Com exam form, fees til ..

KU extends submission of B.Com exam form, fees till April 16

2 minutes ago
 PCB decides to maintain Shaheen Afridi as national ..

PCB decides to maintain Shaheen Afridi as national T20 team captain

1 hour ago
KU VC distributes appointment letters to students

KU VC distributes appointment letters to students

1 minute ago
 Yen hits 34-year low, equity markets mixed before ..

Yen hits 34-year low, equity markets mixed before key US data

1 minute ago
 Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to j ..

Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to justice swiftly: PM

2 hours ago
 German economy to nearly flatline this year, think ..

German economy to nearly flatline this year, think-tanks say

1 minute ago
 CJP summons full court meeting over IHC judges’ ..

CJP summons full court meeting over IHC judges’ letter against interference in ..

2 hours ago
 German economy to nearly flatline this year, think ..

German economy to nearly flatline this year, think-tanks say

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business