Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 27 March 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.29 275.

22

GBP 354.95 347.25

EUR 304.61 298.58

JPY 1.8543 1.8142

SAR 75.00 73.38

AED 76.60 74.95

APP/mzr/