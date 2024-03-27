Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 27 March 2024
Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2024 | 06:49 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.29 275.
22
GBP 354.95 347.25
EUR 304.61 298.58
JPY 1.8543 1.8142
SAR 75.00 73.38
AED 76.60 74.95
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
Multan Sultan & NEOC decide to fight jointly to wipe out polio
Cheques distributed to promote small and medium enterprises in agriculture and l ..
SAFWCO disburses Rs. 0.5 Million Matching Grants to 8 SMEs in Hyderabad under GR ..
ICC delegation inspects venues, facilities for Champions Trophy 2025
KU extends submission of B.Com exam form, fees till April 16
PCB decides to maintain Shaheen Afridi as national T20 team captain
KU VC distributes appointment letters to students
Yen hits 34-year low, equity markets mixed before key US data
Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to justice swiftly: PM
German economy to nearly flatline this year, think-tanks say
CJP summons full court meeting over IHC judges’ letter against interference in ..
German economy to nearly flatline this year, think-tanks say
More Stories From Business
-
KPK Governor extends congratulation to Jam Kamal as new fed commerce minister2 hours ago
-
Yen hits 34-year low, equity markets mixed before key US data1 minute ago
-
Hong Kong Hang Seng Index closes 1.36 pct lower2 hours ago
-
German economy to nearly flatline this year, think-tanks say1 minute ago
-
German economy to nearly flatline this year, think-tanks say1 minute ago
-
China's largest coalbed methane field reports record daily gas output2 hours ago
-
Business leaders claim AirSial is best airline of country3 hours ago
-
PFC seeks budget proposals from stakeholders3 hours ago
-
Fruits, vegetables rates increase by 40pc3 hours ago
-
Brazilian Envoy discusses bilateral trade with Pakistani businessmen3 hours ago
-
German economy to nearly flatline this year, think-tanks say1 minute ago
-
Steering Committee on 5Es Framework holds maiden meeting3 hours ago