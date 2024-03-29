Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 30 March 2024

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 30 March 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.29 275.

22

GBP 355.09 347.42

EUR 303.10 297.10

JPY 1.8593 1.8192

SAR 75.00 73.38

AED 76.60 74.94

More Stories From Business