Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 30 March 2024
Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2024 | 07:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.29 275.
22
GBP 355.09 347.42
EUR 303.10 297.10
JPY 1.8593 1.8192
SAR 75.00 73.38
AED 76.60 74.94
APP/mzr/
