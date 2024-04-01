Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 01 April 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2024 | 05:43 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.29 275.
22
GBP 355.32 347.63
EUR 303.48 297.40
JPY 1.8589 1.8187
SAR 75.00 73.37
AED 76.60 74.93
APP/msq
