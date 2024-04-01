Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 01 April 2024

Published April 01, 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.29 275.

22

GBP 355.32 347.63

EUR 303.48 297.40

JPY 1.8589 1.8187

SAR 75.00 73.37

AED 76.60 74.93

