Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 02 April 2024
Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 07:05 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.29 275.
22
GBP 352.82 345.19
EUR 301.89 295.91
JPY 1.8539 1.8138
SAR 75.00 73.38
AED 76.60 74.93
APP/msq
Recent Stories
Senegal's youngest president Faye vows systemic change, sovereignty
OPPO Reno11 5G Now Available Nationwide: Redefining Mobile Photography with The ..
PUC chairman condemns Israel's aggression against Iran's consulate in Damascus
UAE envoy calls on Commerce minister Jam Kamal
Health activists call for increase in Tobacco Tax
IESCO issues power suspension programme
Shell back in court in landmark Dutch climate case
NHMP, Pakistan Customs sign MoU to increase cooperation in prevention of smuggli ..
Gold hits record peak, Europe stocks wobble
PAJCCI welcome agreements reached between Pak-Afghan delegates on bilateral trad ..
US stocks hit by latest inflation data; gold prices jump
Happy Easter to the Christian community living all over the world including Paki ..
More Stories From Business
-
UAE envoy calls on Commerce minister Jam Kamal21 minutes ago
-
Health activists call for increase in Tobacco Tax53 minutes ago
-
Shell back in court in landmark Dutch climate case21 minutes ago
-
PAJCCI welcome agreements reached between Pak-Afghan delegates on bilateral trade, transit12 minutes ago
-
US stocks hit by latest inflation data; gold prices jump12 minutes ago
-
Delegation of All-Pakistan Car Dealers Association calls on Excise Minister KP2 hours ago
-
Bank Makramah Chairman of the Board of Directors apprises shareholders of BML’s vision to excel in ..3 hours ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs.500 to Rs237,100 per tola3 hours ago
-
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 89 points12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan implementing an economic reform plan critical for a robust recovery11 minutes ago
-
Services exports decrease by 1.37 pc in 8 months3 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s exports to China increase by 42% in 8 months12 minutes ago