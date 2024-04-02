Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 02 April 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.29 275.

22

GBP 352.82 345.19

EUR 301.89 295.91

JPY 1.8539 1.8138

SAR 75.00 73.38

AED 76.60 74.93

