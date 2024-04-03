Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 03 April 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2024 | 06:16 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 275.
02
GBP 353.62 345.97
EUR 302.95 296.95
JPY 1.8546 1.8145
SAR 74.94 73.32
AED 76.54 74.87
