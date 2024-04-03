Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 03 April 2024

Open Menu

03 April 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2024 | 06:16 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.

02

GBP 353.62 345.97

EUR 302.95 296.95

JPY 1.8546 1.8145

SAR 74.94 73.32

AED 76.54 74.87

APP/msq

