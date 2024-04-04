Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 04 April 2024

KARACHI, Apr, 04, (APP): Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) KARACHI, Apr, 04, (APP): Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.13 275.

07

GBP 355.70 348.02

EUR 304.82 298.79

JPY 1.8535 1.8134

SAR 74.96 73.33

AED 76.55 74.90

