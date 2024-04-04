Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 04 April 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2024 | 06:22 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 04 April 2024

KARACHI, Apr, 04, (APP): Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) KARACHI, Apr, 04, (APP): Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.13 275.

07

GBP 355.70 348.02

EUR 304.82 298.79

JPY 1.8535 1.8134

SAR 74.96 73.33

AED 76.55 74.90

APP/msq

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Govt asked to increase FED on tobacco instead of G ..

Govt asked to increase FED on tobacco instead of GST on fuel to lower public bur ..

28 minutes ago
 SBP announces Eid holidays from 10 to 12 April

SBP announces Eid holidays from 10 to 12 April

14 minutes ago
 Oil prices hit fresh five-month high

Oil prices hit fresh five-month high

14 minutes ago
 Europe stocks rise on eve of US payrolls; gold shi ..

Europe stocks rise on eve of US payrolls; gold shines

14 minutes ago
 Yellen in China to press officials on tech industr ..

Yellen in China to press officials on tech industry subsidies

14 minutes ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 660 more p ..

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 660 more points

9 minutes ago
Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law ..

Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi

3 hours ago
 Yellen in China to press officials on industrial s ..

Yellen in China to press officials on industrial subsidies

9 minutes ago
 Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women seri ..

Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi

3 hours ago
 PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicio ..

PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder

3 hours ago
 Rupee sheds 01 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 01 paisa against dollar

9 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business