Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 04 April 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2024 | 06:22 PM
KARACHI, Apr, 04, (APP): Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) KARACHI, Apr, 04, (APP): Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.13 275.
07
GBP 355.70 348.02
EUR 304.82 298.79
JPY 1.8535 1.8134
SAR 74.96 73.33
AED 76.55 74.90
APP/msq
Recent Stories
Govt asked to increase FED on tobacco instead of GST on fuel to lower public bur ..
SBP announces Eid holidays from 10 to 12 April
Oil prices hit fresh five-month high
Europe stocks rise on eve of US payrolls; gold shines
Yellen in China to press officials on tech industry subsidies
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 660 more points
Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi
Yellen in China to press officials on industrial subsidies
Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi
PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder
Rupee sheds 01 paisa against dollar
Shipping activity at Port Qasim
More Stories From Business
-
Govt asked to increase FED on tobacco instead of GST on fuel to lower public burden28 minutes ago
-
TTB directed to bring transparency in examination system50 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive measures in progress to enhance tax net: FBR1 hour ago
-
SBP announces Eid holidays from 10 to 12 April14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Japan sign two projects in weather surveillance, health sectors1 hour ago
-
Oil prices hit fresh five-month high14 minutes ago
-
Shaikhani lauds introduction of blue passport for businessmen2 hours ago
-
Europe stocks rise on eve of US payrolls; gold shines14 minutes ago
-
Yellen in China to press officials on tech industry subsidies14 minutes ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 660 more points9 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.2,200 to Rs241,100 per tola3 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 01 paisa against dollar9 minutes ago