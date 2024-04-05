Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 05 April 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2024 | 06:16 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.

02

GBP 354.88 347.22

EUR 304.32 298.30

JPY 1.8584 1.8182

SAR 74.94 73.32

AED 76.54 74.88

APP/msq

