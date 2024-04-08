Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 06 April 2024

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2024 | 07:36 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 06 April 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.13 275.

07

GBP 355.06 347.39

EUR 304.54 298.51

JPY 1.8524 1.8124

SAR 74.95 73.33

AED 76.56 74.89

APP/msq

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Mardani peera: a mouthwatering sweet attracts shop ..

Mardani peera: a mouthwatering sweet attracts shoppers ahead of Eidul Fitr celeb ..

34 seconds ago
 Mortar fire kills 3 Tanzanian soldiers in DR Congo ..

Mortar fire kills 3 Tanzanian soldiers in DR Congo: Southern African force

35 seconds ago
 WASA devises Eid ul Fitr plan for uninterrupted wa ..

WASA devises Eid ul Fitr plan for uninterrupted water supply

37 seconds ago
 Motorcyclist dies in accident

Motorcyclist dies in accident

38 seconds ago
 Patriata Chairlift to open on Eid's second day

Patriata Chairlift to open on Eid's second day

40 seconds ago
 Everton docked two more points for breach of Premi ..

Everton docked two more points for breach of Premier League financial rules

11 minutes ago
Boeing plane makes emergency landing after engine ..

Boeing plane makes emergency landing after engine cover falls off

11 minutes ago
 Jordanians keep up Ramadan rallies for Gaza ceasef ..

Jordanians keep up Ramadan rallies for Gaza ceasefire

7 minutes ago
 Stocks diverge at start of busy week; gold extends ..

Stocks diverge at start of busy week; gold extends record streak

7 minutes ago
 Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results

Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results

11 minutes ago
 Everton docked two more points for breach of Premi ..

Everton docked two more points for breach of Premier League financial rules

11 minutes ago
 Ant Group launches partnership on International Co ..

Ant Group launches partnership on International Consumer Friendly Zones Program ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business