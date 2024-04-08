Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 06 April 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.13 275.

07

GBP 355.06 347.39

EUR 304.54 298.51

JPY 1.8524 1.8124

SAR 74.95 73.33

AED 76.56 74.89

APP/msq