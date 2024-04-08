Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 06 April 2024
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2024 | 07:36 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.13 275.
07
GBP 355.06 347.39
EUR 304.54 298.51
JPY 1.8524 1.8124
SAR 74.95 73.33
AED 76.56 74.89
