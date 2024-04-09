Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 09 April 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2024 | 08:00 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.13 275.
07
GBP 355.77 348.08
EUR 305.20 299.15
JPY 1.8513 1.8113
SAR 74.95 73.33
AED 76.56 74.89
APP/msq
Recent Stories
Gang impersonating law enforcement abducts man, escapes with valuables
Three lady burglars held, booty recovered
People's welfare top agenda of federal govt: Muqam
DC Jhang reviews Eidul Fitr arrangements
Five women cricketers recalled in Pakistan’s white-ball squads
US markets higher, Europe lower before US inflation, ECB meeting
Two maiden call-ups, two come-backs mark 17-member Pak T20I squad against New Ze ..
Dr. Shehzad warns against deviation from WHO guidelines on anti-smoking
Malala urges PM Sharif to prioritize girls' education
Two maiden call-ups, two come-backs mark 17-member Pak T20I squad for New Zealan ..
PCB offices to remain closed due to Eid-ul-Fitre holidays
Five women cricketers make comeback to Pakistan's white-ball squads for West Ind ..
More Stories From Business
-
USC achieves record sales of Rs 44 billion during Ramazan38 minutes ago
-
US markets higher, Europe lower before US inflation, ECB meeting13 minutes ago
-
Global markets diverge before US inflation, ECB11 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar11 minutes ago
-
PSX closed at historic high level of over 70,000 points5 hours ago
-
Hybrid seeds can revolutionarize Pakistan's agricultural economy: PHHSA5 hours ago
-
Most Asian markets gain as 'critical' US inflation data looms11 minutes ago
-
KPT shipping movements report6 hours ago
-
Pakistan can ensure sustainable energy future by harnessing biogas potential6 hours ago
-
Remote areas now integrated into FTO network: Meher6 hours ago
-
Tobacco exports increase 32.09% to $60.581 mln in 8 months6 hours ago
-
Most Asian markets gain as 'critical' US inflation data looms11 minutes ago