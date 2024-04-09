Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 09 April 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.13 275.

07

GBP 355.77 348.08

EUR 305.20 299.15

JPY 1.8513 1.8113

SAR 74.95 73.33

AED 76.56 74.89

