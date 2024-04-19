Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 19 April 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 06:37 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 19 April 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.64 275.

57

GBP 349.74 342.11

EUR 299.61 293.62

JPY 1.8262 1.7867

SAR 75.08 73.46

AED 76.69 75.03

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

PTI gets court permission to hold rally in NA-119

PTI gets court permission to hold rally in NA-119

47 seconds ago
 ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases

ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases

37 seconds ago
 Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results

Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results

38 seconds ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique ord ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique orders completing PIC modular the ..

40 seconds ago
 Deputy Commissioners imposed section 144 for multi ..

Deputy Commissioners imposed section 144 for multiple events in Abbottabad, Hari ..

41 seconds ago
 Over 20 pairs of shoes stolen from Islamabad’s P ..

Over 20 pairs of shoes stolen from Islamabad’s Parliament House mosque

16 minutes ago
SDPI, Ethiopian Embassy forge collaboration to pro ..

SDPI, Ethiopian Embassy forge collaboration to promote Green Legacy Initiative

16 minutes ago
 Karachi receives maiden direct flight of Azerbaija ..

Karachi receives maiden direct flight of Azerbaijan Airlines from Baku

7 minutes ago
 Rupee bounces back; gains 13 paisa against dollar

Rupee bounces back; gains 13 paisa against dollar

7 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi woman gives birth to six babies

Rawalpindi woman gives birth to six babies

2 hours ago
 Kenya Army Chief Francis Ogola among nine others w ..

Kenya Army Chief Francis Ogola among nine others who died in Helicopter crash

2 hours ago
 Saudi FM’s visit positive, constructive one: FO

Saudi FM’s visit positive, constructive one: FO

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business