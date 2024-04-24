Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 24 April 2024

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2024 | 06:25 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.54 275.

52

GBP 350.68 343.16

EUR 301.44 295.54

JPY 1.8182 1.7793

SAR 75.06 73.45

AED 76.67 75.52

APP/msq

