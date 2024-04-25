Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 25 April 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.54 275.

52

GBP 350.88 343.36

EUR 301.39 295.49

JPY 1.8111 1.7723

SAR 75.06 73.46

AED 76.66 75.52