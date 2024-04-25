Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 25 April 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2024 | 06:38 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.54 275.
52
GBP 350.88 343.36
EUR 301.39 295.49
JPY 1.8111 1.7723
SAR 75.06 73.46
AED 76.66 75.52
