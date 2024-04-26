Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 26 April 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.54 275.

62

GBP 351.84 344.39

EUR 301.86 295.98

JPY 1.8044 1.7664

SAR 75.07 73.48

AED 76.65 75.55

