Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 26 April 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2024 | 06:32 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.54 275.
62
GBP 351.84 344.39
EUR 301.86 295.98
JPY 1.8044 1.7664
SAR 75.07 73.48
AED 76.65 75.55
