Published April 29, 2024

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 29 April 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.54 275.

12

GBP 352.58 344.52

EUR 301.72 295.31

JPY 1.7666 1.7262

SAR 75.07 73.35

AED 76.67 75.41

