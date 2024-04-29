Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 29 April 2024
Published April 29, 2024
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.54 275.
12
GBP 352.58 344.52
EUR 301.72 295.31
JPY 1.7666 1.7262
SAR 75.07 73.35
AED 76.67 75.41
