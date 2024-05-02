Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 02 May 2024
Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2024 | 06:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Following are the selling/buying
rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.54 275.
02
GBP 352.82 344.62
EUR 301.66 295.22
JPY 1.8045 1.7625
SAR 75.07 73.33
AED 76.65 75.39
