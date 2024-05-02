Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 02 May 2024

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 02 May 2024

Following are the selling/buying

rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Following are the selling/buying

rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.54 275.

02

GBP 352.82 344.62

EUR 301.66 295.22

JPY 1.8045 1.7625

SAR 75.07 73.33

AED 76.65 75.39

