Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 06 May 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2024 | 05:55 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 280.98 274.
92
GBP 352.58 344.93
EUR 302.48 296.50
JPY 1.8257 1.7863
SAR 74.92 73.30
AED 76.50 75.36
APP/msq
