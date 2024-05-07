Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 07 May 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 280.98 274.

92

GBP 352.82 345.19

EUR 302.56 296.58

JPY 1.8179 1.7786

SAR 74.92 73.30

AED 76.51 75.35

APP/msq