Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 08 May 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2024 | 06:48 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 280.98 274.

82

GBP 350.86 343.15

EUR 301.81 295.72

JPY 1.8108 1.7710

SAR 74.92 73.27

AED 76.50 75.33

APP/msq

