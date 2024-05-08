Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 08 May 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2024 | 06:48 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 280.98 274.
82
GBP 350.86 343.15
EUR 301.81 295.72
JPY 1.8108 1.7710
SAR 74.92 73.27
AED 76.50 75.33
APP/msq
Recent Stories
Google provides up to 45,000 scholarships
300,000 MT wheat to be procured from leftover areas: CM
World Bank delegation visits Planning and Development Department KP
US Consul General visits FF Steel
Exhibition showcases artistry of Jimmy Engineer at NCA
Fertilizer companies not to be allowed to take undue profit: Rana Tanveer
Security tightened to suppress 'booti mafia' outside examination centers
Anti- measles drive to start from May 20
President Zardari concludes 3-day Quetta visit, returns to Islamabad
China's Xi welcomed with 'respect and love' in Serbia
AJK Uni launches landmark Economic Conference to Shape Region's Future
More Stories From Business
-
US Consul General visits FF Steel6 minutes ago
-
Fertilizer companies not to be allowed to take undue profit: Rana Tanveer2 seconds ago
-
Federal Minister for Commerce holds crucial meeting with ‘Fruit Juice Council’29 minutes ago
-
DC addresses SCCI meeting30 minutes ago
-
SECP organizes workshop on Capital Markets Surveillance50 minutes ago
-
PSX loses 159 points2 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 01 paisa against US dollar2 minutes ago
-
Pak-Uzbekistan to start work on trade corridor with Afghanistan: Uzbek Minister3 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago
-
China's central bank adds liquidity via reverse repos2 minutes ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs 800 per tola to Rs 239,2005 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 08 May 20242 minutes ago