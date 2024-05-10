Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 10 May 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 280.98 274.

92

GBP 351.71 344.11

EUR 302.79 296.80

JPY 1.8048 1.7658

SAR 74.92 73.30

AED 76.51 75.35

APP/mzr/