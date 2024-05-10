Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 10 May 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2024 | 06:37 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 10 May 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 280.98 274.

92

GBP 351.71 344.11

EUR 302.79 296.80

JPY 1.8048 1.7658

SAR 74.92 73.30

AED 76.51 75.35

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Meezan Bank, Roche Pakistan join forces to combat ..

Meezan Bank, Roche Pakistan join forces to combat breast cancer

3 minutes ago
 Tamasha to livestream ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024

Tamasha to livestream ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan and Japan Final clash in Azlan Shah Hocke ..

Pakistan and Japan Final clash in Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2024 on Saturday

9 minutes ago
 Reasons to experience magic of Sharjah Children’ ..

Reasons to experience magic of Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival this weeken ..

9 minutes ago
 Eight unfrequented routes closed to secure Karachi

Eight unfrequented routes closed to secure Karachi

9 minutes ago
 Paris officer 'between life and death' after polic ..

Paris officer 'between life and death' after police station shooting

9 minutes ago
Renowned journalist Mazhar Abbass unveils Abbottab ..

Renowned journalist Mazhar Abbass unveils Abbottabad cricket trophy

7 minutes ago
 Lists of farmers entitled to get gunny bags displa ..

Lists of farmers entitled to get gunny bags displayed at Passco purchase centers

9 minutes ago
 DC Jhang visits DHQ Hospital, orders revamp, impro ..

DC Jhang visits DHQ Hospital, orders revamp, improved care

9 minutes ago
 Regional head Federal Ombudsman visits NBP Shikar ..

Regional head Federal Ombudsman visits NBP Shikarpur

7 minutes ago
 CDA chief directs construction of cycling tracks i ..

CDA chief directs construction of cycling tracks in diplomatic enclave

9 minutes ago
 Recovery of Ammunition by Customs at international ..

Recovery of Ammunition by Customs at international Departure JIAP Karachi

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business