Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 10 May 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2024 | 06:37 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 280.98 274.
92
GBP 351.71 344.11
EUR 302.79 296.80
JPY 1.8048 1.7658
SAR 74.92 73.30
AED 76.51 75.35
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
Meezan Bank, Roche Pakistan join forces to combat breast cancer
Tamasha to livestream ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024
Pakistan and Japan Final clash in Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2024 on Saturday
Reasons to experience magic of Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival this weeken ..
Eight unfrequented routes closed to secure Karachi
Paris officer 'between life and death' after police station shooting
Renowned journalist Mazhar Abbass unveils Abbottabad cricket trophy
Lists of farmers entitled to get gunny bags displayed at Passco purchase centers
DC Jhang visits DHQ Hospital, orders revamp, improved care
Regional head Federal Ombudsman visits NBP Shikarpur
CDA chief directs construction of cycling tracks in diplomatic enclave
Recovery of Ammunition by Customs at international Departure JIAP Karachi
More Stories From Business
-
Meezan Bank, Roche Pakistan join forces to combat breast cancer3 minutes ago
-
Salim calls for utilizing Turkish expertise in PIA's privatization36 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 427 more points36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan committed to promote green investment: Aurangzeb26 minutes ago
-
Short-term inflation eases by 1.39 percent2 hours ago
-
Gold rates increase by Rs.4,600 to Rs 243,800 per tola3 hours ago
-
European stock markets hit record highs on rate cut hopes19 minutes ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 10 May 202419 minutes ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim9 minutes ago
-
Paris CAC 40 stock index hits new record9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, GCCs FTA, likely to be finalized in near future: Commerce Minister5 hours ago
-
London, Frankfurt hit records as rate hopes boost markets9 minutes ago