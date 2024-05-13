Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 13 May 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 280.98 274.

82

GBP 351.97 344.24

EUR 302.68 296.59

JPY 1.8041 1.7645

SAR 74.92 73.27

AED 76.51 75.33

