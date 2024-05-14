Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 14 May 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 06:18 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 14 May 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP),

here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 280.98 274.

92

GBP 352.87 345.22

EUR 303.08 297.07

JPY 1.7962 1.7574

SAR 74.92 73.30

AED 76.50 75.36

APP/MSQ

More Stories From Business