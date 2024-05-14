Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 14 May 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 06:18 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP),
here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 280.98 274.
92
GBP 352.87 345.22
EUR 303.08 297.07
JPY 1.7962 1.7574
SAR 74.92 73.30
AED 76.50 75.36
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
Education board promotes four assistants
Chairperson BISP urges dignity, empowerment for needy women
IHC Justice Babar Sattar writes another letter to CJ Aamir Farooq
PTF selects two more players for Davis Cup tie against Barbados
University of Veterinary & Animal Science (UVAS) quality of education,research p ..
Stock markets diverge on eve of key US inflation data
A gloomy season for Ethiopia's 'green gold' at the khat market
Shipping activity at Port Qasim
LRH hosts training session on hospital administration & healthcare management
Australia unveils budget aimed at becoming 'renewable superpower'
OGRA raids petrol pump on complaints of mixing impurities
Nadia Khan reveals decade-long struggle in first marriage
More Stories From Business
-
Gold rates dip by Rs 1200 per tola to Rs 241,10045 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 732.08 points1 hour ago
-
Minister directs to devise strategy to convert agriculture tubewells to solar2 hours ago
-
Stock markets diverge on eve of key US inflation data7 minutes ago
-
Scientists visit Guard Agricultural Research and Services2 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim7 minutes ago
-
CCP issues notices to 12 beauty product firms for deceptive marketing practices3 hours ago
-
Korea Feed Association to get 600000 to 700000 metric tons of Corn, Maize's export order from Pakist ..3 hours ago
-
Sony net profit dips on-year but beats estimate4 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report4 hours ago
-
Asian traders bide their time ahead of key US inflation data8 minutes ago
-
Putin to visit Beijing, meet Xi this week5 hours ago