Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 15 May 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 280.98 274.

92

GBP 353.99 346.33

EUR 304.20 298.17

JPY 1.7963 1.7575

SAR 74.92 73.30

AED 76.51 75.35

APP/MSQ