Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 15 May 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 06:24 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 280.98 274.
92
GBP 353.99 346.33
EUR 304.20 298.17
JPY 1.7963 1.7575
SAR 74.92 73.30
AED 76.51 75.35
APP/MSQ
