Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 16 May 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.03 274.

97

GBP 356.76 349.05

EUR 306.02 299.96

JPY 1.8248 1.7854

SAR 74.94 73.32

AED 76.52 75.36

