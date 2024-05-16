Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 16 May 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2024 | 06:32 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 16 May 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.03 274.

97

GBP 356.76 349.05

EUR 306.02 299.96

JPY 1.8248 1.7854

SAR 74.94 73.32

AED 76.52 75.36

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Ahmer Bilal Soofi's ‘Quranic Covenants launched ..

Ahmer Bilal Soofi's ‘Quranic Covenants launched to decipher divine themes

15 minutes ago
 Rupee loses 14 paisa against Dollar

Rupee loses 14 paisa against Dollar

15 minutes ago
 France deploys additional forces to quell New Cale ..

France deploys additional forces to quell New Caledonia unrest

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan to be among world's top 10 economies by 2 ..

Pakistan to be among world's top 10 economies by 2047: Ahsan Iqbal

13 minutes ago
 Education Ministry to conduct review of OOSC to fo ..

Education Ministry to conduct review of OOSC to formulate plan for targeted inte ..

15 minutes ago
 Road safety seminar held at NTUF

Road safety seminar held at NTUF

13 minutes ago
Sun-glasses, P caps ordered as Multan sizzles at 4 ..

Sun-glasses, P caps ordered as Multan sizzles at 44C

13 minutes ago
 Distt govt to adopt zero tolerance policy on viole ..

Distt govt to adopt zero tolerance policy on violence against women

13 minutes ago
 Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harm ..

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain re ..

21 minutes ago
 Kaghan Valley tourism season officially kicks off ..

Kaghan Valley tourism season officially kicks off with MNJ road opening

39 minutes ago
 Unhealthy lifestyle increasing hypertension, other ..

Unhealthy lifestyle increasing hypertension, other diseases: Dr Bilal

39 minutes ago
 So-called legislation, court decisions cant' absol ..

So-called legislation, court decisions cant' absolve India of its int'l obligati ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Business