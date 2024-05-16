Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 16 May 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2024 | 06:32 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.03 274.
97
GBP 356.76 349.05
EUR 306.02 299.96
JPY 1.8248 1.7854
SAR 74.94 73.32
AED 76.52 75.36
APP/mzr/
